Ratings were a smash for the debut of ESPN's (NYSE:DIS) highly anticipated The Last Dance, a documentary series about basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The series - moved up earlier than expected, as the rest of ESPN's sports coverage evaporated amid COVID-19 closures - averaged 6.1M viewers for its first two episodes on ESPN and ESPN2. (Broadcasts on ESPN2 had profanities edited out for family viewing.)

That's the most-viewed ESPN documentary content ever.

It also drew heavily in markets tied to Jordan's past: Chicago averaged a 12.1 rating, while Raleigh-Durham, Norfolk, Charlotte and Greensboro had ratings of 6.5, 4.9, 4.7 and 4.7 respectively.

ESPN said an average of 3.5M watching the episodes were in the key demographic of 18-49.