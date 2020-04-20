Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reported Q1 revenue decline of 11.3% Y/Y to $541M; announced the temporary suspension of quarterly dividends and withdrawal of 2020 and mid-term financial guidance.

Company says the results were negatively impacted by the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales by markets: Commercial Aerospace $362.9M (-12.7% Y/Y); Space & Defense $111.6M (+3.5% Y/Y); and Industrial $66.5M (-23.2% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 137 bps to 26%; and Adj. operating margin declined by 200 bps to 14.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.6M, compared to $45.6M a year ago; and FCF was negative $18.6M.

Company announced cost reduction actions: eliminating contract labor and overtime; reducing workforce; reducing base pays by 50% for CEO and Board members; salary reductions and unpaid furloughs for all employees; suspending the Company’s 401(k) match; and suspending the employee stock purchase plan through year end.

Company maintains a strong with cash of $329M as of March 31, 2020 and revolver borrowing availability of $307M.

Previously: Hexcel EPS misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (April 20)