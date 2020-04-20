Another U.S. study points to far higher rate of COVID infection

The first round of a study from USC and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health finds about 4.1% of the county's adult population has antibody to the coronavirus.

Adjusting for statistical margin of error implies roughly 2.8%-5.6% has antibody, or about 221K-442K adults in the county. That would be 28x-55x higher than the 7,994 confirmed cases in the county at the time of the study in early April.

If those numbers sound familiar, they're very close to the results of the Stanford study in Santa Clara county (which were released on Friday).

USC Professor of Public Policy Neeraj Sood: "We [may] have to recalibrate disease prediction models and rethink public health strategies."

See also: Almost one-third of Chelsea (Boston) residents tested had antibodies linked to COVID-19.