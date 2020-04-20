Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) drops 1.0% in after-hours trading as the bank reports Q1 EPS of 4 cents sinks from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $258M surges from $4M in the year-ago quarter, due to the economic downturn expected from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 16, several thousand loans have been modified to provide forbearance.

Q1 total oil & gas credit exposure was $4.62B vs. $4.67B in Q4 2019; At March 31, 2020, oil & gas-related loans represented 5% of the total loan portfolio, compared with 8% at Dec. 31, 2014, or the beginning of the last energy cycle.

Q1 net interest income of $548M vs. $576M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 3.41% vs. 3.68%.

Q1 noninterest income of $134M fell 12% Q/Q and rose 2% Y/Y.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

