Cinema stocks get lift as Georgia prepares theater reopening

Cinema stocks are moving higher after Georgia governor Brian Kemp announces his state will start reopening businesses on Friday, with movie theaters expected to resume operations there next Monday.

AMC is up 2.2% , while No. 3 chain Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is up 1.8% . IMAX is up 1.3% postmarket after gaining 7.3% during the regular session. Marcus (NYSE:MCS) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) are unchanged.

Theaters there will face special social distancing and sanitation restrictions, and it's not yet clear who will be first to open up the doors. But the once who do are likely to focus on library titles rather than trying to run new films from a release schedule that's been shaken up amid the pandemic.