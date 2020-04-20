Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) +8.7% after-hours as it cuts its quarterly distribution in half to try to strengthen its balance sheet amid broad-based uncertainty caused by COVID-19, declining economic activity and energy demand, and depressed commodity prices.

Western Midstream also says it plans to cut 2020 capital spending by 45% at the midpoint of previous guidance to $450M-$550M and plans to expects to achieve ~$75M in other cost reductions through operating and maintenance and G&A expense cost-saving initiatives; the CEO will cut his full-year cash compensation by at least 45%.

The company says 2020 guidance details will be disclosed with Q1 results, which it expects will be consistent with pre-COVID-19 expectations.