Struggling with $7B of debt, KKR (NYSE:KKR)-backed Envision Healthcare hires restructuring advisers and is considering a bankruptcy filing after the coronavirus crisis put a halt to elective surgeries, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The physician staffing company has been holding back pay for doctors and is hoping to convince its bondholders to take a haircut in exchange for a new loan that would lighten its debt.

Envision's lenders are hiring their own advisers as they begin talks with the company.

In two weeks, Envision's business sank as much as 75% at its 168 open ambulatory surgical centers as patients were forced to delay elective surgeries, which are more profitable for health-care providers than emergency services, Bloomberg reported last month.