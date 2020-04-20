Despite better-than-expected Q1 results, Equifax (NYSE:EFX) withdraws its 2020 guidance due to the continued uncertainties regarding the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 31, 2020, EFX had ~$370M in cash and $1.2B available under its revolving credit facility and its receivables funding facility.

The company recently amended its credit facility to increase the maximum leverage ratio through 2021 to provide it with additional financial flexibility.

Equifax Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.40 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.28 and is up from $1.20 a year ago.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.4% improved from 30.5% a year ago.

Conference call on April 21 at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: Equifax EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (April 20)