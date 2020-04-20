Senate may vote on SBA loan program tomorrow: coronavirus briefing

Progress continues on the White House and Congress's negotiations on replenishing the small business loan program under the CARES Act, and President Trump hopes the Senate will vote on it tomorrow, he said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Also, Trump said the U.S. will put as much as 75M barrels of oil into the national petroleum reserve. That's occurring as the price of WTI May crude plunges below zero.

6:43 PM: "We'd like to ask Congress to approve" the purchase of oil, Trump said. "We'll ask for permission to buy it or we'll store it."

He said he'll look into the possibility of stopping shipments of Saudi oil into the U.S.

6:52 PM: If some companies got SBA Payroll Protection Program loans that are inappropriate, "we'll get it back," Trump said.

7:01 PM: Trump said U.S. will seek to waive liability for companies re-opening as coronavirus lockdowns ease, but hasn't discussed the matter specifically.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. has 782,159 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41,816 deaths.

7:19 PM: Briefing ends.

