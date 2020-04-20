Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) is 7.7% lower on moderate postmarket volume after disclosing it will delay the filing of its 10-Q report as well as the proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting.

It's relying on SEC Section 36 authority granting exemptions in some cases for the delay.

"Since early March, we have been following the recommendations of state and local health authorities to minimize the exposure risk for our team members, including restricting access to our physical offices," the company says in a filing. Addressing the pandemic has also diverted management resources, it says.

It plans to release the quarterly report no later than June 25, and to file its proxy statement on or about June 4.