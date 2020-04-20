Natural gas futures (NG1:COM) rallied +10.6% to settle at $1.94/MMBtu, as another sharp drop in oil prices is expected to accelerate associated declines in gas production related to oil producer shut-ins, while prices also were helped by a forecast for cooler weather.

J.P. Morgan analysts forecast an 8.5B cf/day drop in U.S. gas production in 2020 and 3.5B cf/day in 2021, with oil producer shut-ins possibly leading to 5B-10B cf/day of natural gas curtailments, and says sharply higher 2021 futures strip would be needed to motivate gas producers to add supply or switch to coal.

The NOAA's latest 8-14 day outlook calls for warmer than average temperatures across the west coast and Rockies, and seasonal temps across the southeast U.S., but colder than normal readings in the northeast and midwest.

Gas-focused names surged in today's trade: AR +23.9% , CNX +20.9% , EQT +16.4% , RRC +10.5% , SWN +10.1% , GPOR +9% , COG +2.2% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL