Tanker stocks including Teekay Corp. (TK +20.6% ), Teekay Tankers (TNK +20.5% ) and Nordic American Tanker (NAT +19.1% ) stormed higher today as the lack of crude oil storage makes the group more attractive than ever.

Traders are storing a record 160M barrels of oil on ships, according to a Friday report from Reuters - double the level from two weeks ago - as they seek to tackle a glut of stocks created by a slide in global demand from the coronavirus.

"This is an unprecedented time in the history of tankers and while VLCC tanker storage is garnering the headlines, smaller crude and product tankers are also being used for storage," says BTIG shipping analyst Gregory Lewis.