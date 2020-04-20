Robinhood's Co-CEO, in an interview on Jim Cramer's Mad Money, noted that they saw increased buying activity in March, rising 60% over the prior month. That compares with other platforms, like Interactive Brokers, which disclosed DARTs up 46% m/m.

The executive in the interview said that despite the technical difficulties seen at the beginning of the month, the application remained among the most downloaded in the trading sector.

He also named the top 10 stocks that were most bought on the platform during the month, including: Inovio (NASDAQ:INO), Ford (NYSE:F), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).