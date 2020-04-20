Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY -0.9% ) says it will reverse its earlier decision to shutter its Mopani Copper Mines subsidiary in Zambia if it reaches an agreement with the government.

Glencore had said it wanted to shutter the mine due to disruption of its operations by the coronavirus and low copper prices, while Zambia's mines minister accused the company of looking for ways to lay off some of Mopani's 11K jobs.

Glencore's announcement of the temporary shutdown on April 8 sparked a backlash from the government, which said the miner failed to give sufficient notice and threatened to revoke Mopani's mining licenses.