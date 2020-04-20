Eni (NYSE:E) has agreed to pay $24.5M to settle alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act that a subsidiary used sham contracts with an intermediary to improperly win contracts from an Algerian state-owned oil company.

The contracts at the center of the SEC's bribery allegations were arranged by Eni's Saipem subsidiary, in which Eni then held a 43% controlling stake, during 2007-10; the contracts were drawn up with the knowledge and participation of Saipem's former chief financial officer who in 2008 was hired as Eni's CFO, the regulator says.

Eni required Saipem to maintain its own internal controls and to adopt Eni's directives on anti-corruption compliance, but the former CFO and others at Saipem bypassed its contracting and procurement controls, including by falsifying and backdating contracts, according to the SEC.