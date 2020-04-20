Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it will not ration capacity for May on its Mainline oil pipeline network, in the latest sign of severe dislocation in Canada's energy sector as producers scramble to respond to the coronavirus, which has slashed fuel demand and led refiners to reduce crude purchases.

Enbridge said earlier this month that it was running the Mainline with unused capacity and that 20%-25% of western Canada's oil production could be shut in during Q2.

Lower than expected Mainline volumes could weigh on Enbridge's near-term share performance, BMO analyst Ben Pham says, expecting Q2 Mainline volumes to fall by 450K bbl/day, assuming production shut-ins of 1M-1.5M bbl/day.

Enbridge's mainline has capacity for nearly 3M bbl/day.