BHP says March quarter iron ore production rose 6.3% Y/Y to 68M metric tons, slightly below analyst consensus of 69.2M mt, and maintains its full-year forecast for iron ore output despite global economic disruption caused by the coronavirus.

But BHP warns global steel production excluding China could drop sharply this year due to the pandemic, and that capital spending in 2021 would be lower than current guidance of $8B.

The miner maintains its annual outlook for iron ore output at 273M-286M mt, while expecting petroleum production will hit the bottom end of previous guidance of 110M-116M boe.

BHP also revises to the lower end of guidance for metallurgical coal due to heavy rains in Australia’s Queensland state, and places energy coal and copper production forecasts under review given temporary COVID-related shutdowns of its Cerrejon coal mine in Columbia and Antamina copper mine in Peru.