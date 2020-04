In a tweet late Monday evening, U.S. President Trump said that he intended to sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the U.S.

He stated that that was due to the ``attack from the Invisible Enemy" -- a term he has used to describe the Covid-19 virus -- and to "protect" the jobs of Americans.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.