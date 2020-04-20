Pres. Trump says he will consider a proposal to prevent Saudi Arabian oil from unloading in the U.S. and that he wants to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve's 75M barrels of spare capacity to store crude, after U.S. front-month crude prices turned negative today.

Trump today called the unprecedented slump below zero "more of a financial thing than an oil situation," adding that it will be "very short term."

But it depends on the meaning of "short term," as it likely will take months before oil production cuts fall enough to come in-line with reduced demand - even if world economies rebound somewhat as people recover from the coronavirus pandemic - and with storage soon to be completely full in the U.S., crude will have no place to go.

"It's clear that Cushing is going to fill and it will stay full for the next several months," says Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates.

"We're probably unfortunately going to see this dislocation in these energy contracts remain in place for next month as well," says OANDA analyst Edward Moya. "You're going to see this remain in place until we really start to see the oil giants... just be forced to stop production.”

"At the least, the craziness in oil... underscores how the problems facing the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic won't soon go away despite the recent rebound in equities," writes Bloomberg's Robert Burgess.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, USL, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, OILX

