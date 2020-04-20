Futures dip on reports Kim Jong Un in seriously ill health

S&P futures are moving lower amid new signs of instability this evening: Unconfirmed reports suggest North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seriously ill after surgery.

CNN says the leader is in "grave danger," and that he recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15.

Daily NK has reported that Kim received a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12.

U.S. officials are reportedly studying the North Korean line of succession.

Yonhap reported that South Korea's government says the media reports are not true.

And a short bit ago, President Trump tweeted that would sign an executive order temporarily suspending all immigration into the United States.

S&P futures are off 0.4% , as are Nasdaq futures. Dow futures are down 0.6% .

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.