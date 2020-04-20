Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to pave the way for talks on exploration opportunities in the country.

The Algerian government has been seeking foreign partnerships to increase production and exports which have dropped in recent years due to a lack of foreign investment.

Algeria late last year approved a new energy law offering incentives including easing the tax burden, and Sonatrach says the MoU "shows the interest of the parties in evaluating the options for collaboration following the promulgation of the new hydrocarbons law."