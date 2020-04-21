Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is teaming up with Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) for its China debut as the latter launches a new menu that will feature the company's plant-based beef in pastas and lasagna.

It will go a long way for Beyond's expansion into Asia, where meat alternative products still have not experienced the popularity boom seen in the U.S. and parts of Europe.

As part of the launch, Beyond will establish a Chinese-language website, as well as make use of popular social media channels Weibo and WeChat.