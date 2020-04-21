The latest retail casualty from the coronavirus pandemic may be Lord & Taylor, which is exploring bankruptcy protection after temporarily shutting all of its 38 U.S. department stores, Reuters reports.

Neiman Marcus also plans to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, while J.C. Penney is considering a similar move.

Fashion startup Le Tote acquired Lord & Taylor last year from Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF), in a C$100M deal that also included real estate, ownership stakes and board seats.