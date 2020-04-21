S.Korea shoots down Kim Jong-un report

The South Korean government has refuted a CNN report that stated Kim Jong-un was in "grave danger" after undergoing a surgical procedure, saying there was "no unusual signs" regarding the leader's health.

The Korean won weakened following the rumor, declining 1.08% to trade at 1,233.83 per dollar.

South Korean markets also saw sizable declines, with the KOSPI and KOSDAQ indexes falling as much as 1.9% and 2.3% , respectively, while some even linked a slight decline in U.S. stock futures to the unconfirmed report.

