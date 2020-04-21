Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia (OTC:VBHLY), is entering voluntary administration, after failing to secure the required financial assistance from state and federal governments.

It's one of the first big airlines to seek bankruptcy protection, with more than 10,000 employees and a roughly 31% market share on domestic routes.

"If Virgin Australia disappears, Qantas (OTCPK:QABSY) would effectively have a monopoly of the Australian skies," wrote British billionaire Richard Branson, whose Virgin Group owns a 10% stake in the airline. "We all know what that would lead to."