Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is launching its App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, Apple Arcade and Apple Music - watch out Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) - to dozens of new markets in Africa, the Middle East and beyond.

It's an important expansion for Apple, which is seeking to grow more revenue from selling services as customers have slowed in upgrading their phones.

In fact, Apple's services segment set an all-time revenue record last quarter and totaled 17.8% of $260.1B in sales during the most recent fiscal year.