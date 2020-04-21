The plunge in oil prices is adding to the woes of Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which spent more than a decade racking up record orders for planes - 737 MAX and A320neo - they boasted could save millions in fuel costs.

"One thing that kept the industry aloft during the great financial meltdown [in 2008] is fuel prices actually rose," said aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia.

Globally, jet-fuel demand is set to drop 47% Y/Y in Q2, nearly twice the rate of the forecast decline in gasoline consumption and more than 3x the rate of the drop in diesel, according to S&P Global Platts.