Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is banning posts and groups that promote anti-lockdown protests (or any in-person gatherings) that don't comply with government health directives like social distancing.

While the events have been relatively small, many have grabbed attention on social media as the debate about when and how to reopen the economy becomes political.

In other protest news, more than 300 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) workers from across 50 facilities are planning to stage a "mass call out" this week over greater COVID-19 safety protections.