The U.S. Treasury Department has disbursed $2.9B in aid to U.S. passenger airlines, as part of $25B in funds earmarked for payroll costs.

Major airlines must repay 30% of the funds in low-interest loans and grant Treasury warrants equal to 10% of the loan amount, while airlines receiving $100M or less do not need to repay any funds or issue warrants to the government.

Finalized grant agreements: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Planning to participate: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Frontier Airlines (FRNT), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).