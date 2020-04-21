May WTI crude contracts (that expire today) crashed into negative territory for the first time ever on Monday, with markets awash in so much crude that storage space is becoming harder to find.

Demand is down 30% worldwide amid travel restrictions and lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus, while output cuts from the world's largest producers came too late to the show.

Hopes that things would fare better today have now been dashed, with WTI contracts for June tumbling as much as 42% overnight to $11.89/bbl.

Following the collapse in prices, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members said they are considering cutting their oil production as soon as possible, rather than waiting until May 1.

The Trump administration is meanwhile debating a halt to Saudi crude imports and may add 75M barrels to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Struggling to repay their ballooning debts, the U.S. energy industry has also asked the Fed to change the terms of a $600B lending facility, with storage infrastructure struggling to catch up with the shale boom.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, USL, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM