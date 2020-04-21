Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to purchase the remaining ~60% Sustainalytics shares for €55M and additional cash payments in 2021 and 2022 based on a multiple of Sustainalytics' FY2020 and FY2021 revenues.

The company estimates the enterprise value of Sustainalytics to be €170M and expects to close the transaction in 3Q20.

Morningstar intends to fund the transaction with a mix of cash and debt.

The acquisition is expected to have minimal dilution to EPS post-closing.

Morningstar Chief Executive Officer Kunal Kapoor said, "By coming together, Morningstar and Sustainalytics will fast track our ability to put independent, sustainable investing analytics at every level – from a single security through to a portfolio view – in the hands of all investors. Morningstar helped democratize investing, and we will do even more to extend Sustainalytics' mission of contributing to a more just and sustainable global economy."