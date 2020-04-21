Citing significant decline in sales as stores are closed, Birks Group (NYSEMKT:BGI) temporarily laid off over 80% of its employees without pay, implemented temporary base salary reductions of 20% for its executive officers, 20% reduction in board compensation and reduced its workweek by 20% for most of those employees who remain active.

The company cut marketing expenses by ~57% for Q1, significantly reduced its discretionary spending, negotiated extended credit terms with its vendors and rent relief with its landlords, and postponed over $2.4M of capital expenditures through the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Source: Press Release