Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and licensee Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KALM-2, evaluating Korsuva (CR845/difelikefalin) Injection in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) (itchy skin), a condition affecting ~40% of dialysis patients.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of treated patients achieving at least a three-point improvement from baseline in a scale called WI-NRS score at week 12 versus placebo. Specifically, 54% of patients receiving Korsuva met the criterion, compared to 42% for control (p=0.02).

The secondary endpoint of the proportion of treated patients achieving at least a four-point improvement in WI-NRS score was also met but another, itch-related quality of life measures, was not.

Korsuva's safety profile was similar to placebo.

An earlier Phase 3, KALM-1, was also successful (reported in May 2019).

Marketing applications will be filed in the U.S. and Europe in H2.

Cara management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.