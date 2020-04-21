Futures extend decline as crude continues to crash

S&P 500 futures fell 1.4% alongside global stocks as a crash in crude prices added to the latest bout of market turbulence sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. June WTI oil is now down 20% to $16.27 per barrel.

More anxiety was seen in the bond market, where yields on the 10-year Treasury note fell 5 bps to under 0.60%.

Traders are also keeping an eye on earnings season, with Coca-Cola expected to beat estimates despite weaker volumes and Netflix forecast to post a jump in revenue due to stay-at-home streaming.