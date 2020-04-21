Express (NYSE:EXPR) says its board approved the adoption of a limited duration shareholder rights plan after the drop in share price amid the pandemic.

The company says the rights plan is designed to allow shareholders to realize the expected benefits of the new strategy EXPRESSway Forward strategy and the long-term value of their investment by reducing the likelihood that any person or group would gain control of Express through open market accumulations during the market dislocation.

EXPR +1.56% premarket to $1.95.

Source: Press Release