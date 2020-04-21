Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic sales were flat in Q1 to top the consensus estimate for a 2.2% drop. Organic sales were up 4% in North America to offset a 5% drop in the Asia Pacific region.

Operating margin improved to 30.7% of sales from 28.2% a year ago.

The company says it continued to gain value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola warns on away-from-home sales volume. Since the beginning of April, the company has experienced a volume decline globally of approximately 25%, with nearly all of that decline coming in away-from-home channels. KO believes the pressure on the business is temporary and remains optimistic on seeing sequential improvement in the back half of 2020. Formal full-year guidance was not issued.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 1.23% premarket to $47.10.

