Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) reports combined cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume fell by 1.2% in Q1. Cigarette shipment volume was down by 4.4% during the quarter, while heated tobacco unit shipment volume rose by 45.5% to 16.7B units.

The quarter only included a limited impact from the pandemic, but adverse impacts are anticipated for Q2 and beyond. Philip Morris warns unemployment and related reductions in disposable income will have a temporary impact on market dynamics in certain markets or the ability of certain small retailers to operate.

Q2 EPS guidance is set at $1.00 to $1.10 vs. $1.41 consensus. Philip Morris withdraws full-year guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of PM are up 0.05% premarket to $76.90.

Previously: Philip Morris EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 21)