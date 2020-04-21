Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) initiated with an Outperform rating and an $8 (21% upside) price target at RBC.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $45 (35% upside) price target at Baird.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $9 (44% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares down 6% premarket.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $65 (10% upside) price target at RBC.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $35 (18% upside) price target at RBC.

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) initiated with a Sector Perform rating and a $27 (4% downside risk) price target at RBC.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $30 (17% upside) price target at RBC.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) initiated with a Buy rating and a $55 (45% upside) price target at Benchmark. Initiated with an Outperform rating and a $45 price target at RBC.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) initiated with an Overweight rating and a $33 (15% upside) price target at Stephens.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) initiated with a Sector Perform rating and an $11 (1% upside) price target at RBC.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) initiated with a Sector Perform rating and a $21 (7% downside risk) price target at RBC.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) initiated with a Buy rating and a $63 (78% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $70 (17% upside) price target at RBC.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) downgraded to Hold with a $193 (3% upside) price target at SunTrust. Shares down 1% premarket.

Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) downgraded to Hold with a $139 (4% downside risk) price target at Jefferies.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) downgraded to Neutral with a $310 (4% downside risk) price target at Baird.