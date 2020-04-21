New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 16.3% to $845.7M in Q3, mainly driven by increases in student enrollments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses in the recent two quarters.

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue increased ~24% Y/Y.

Total student enrollments grew 2.3% Y/Y to ~1,606,100.

The total number of schools and learning centers +252 Y/Y to 1,416.

Due to the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, gross margin down 80 bps to 56.8%.

Non-GAAP operating margin rate up 30 bps to 14.6%.

Q4 Guidance: Total net revenues: $774M to $806.2M (-8% to -4% Y/Y).

The company expects the impact of COVID-19 pandemics to continue during Q4, especially on overseas-related businesses, including the test preparation and consulting business.

EDU -4.64% premarket.

Previously: New Oriental Education & Technology EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (April 21)