Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) strikes a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission for $175M to end an investigation.

The investigation was related to the adequacy of consumer disclosures of the company's Progressive Leasing unit.

CEO statement: "This settlement allows Progressive to stay focused on continuing to offer competitive, flexible and affordable purchase options to credit-challenged consumers while delivering an exceptional and fully transparent lease-to-own experience. Although we disagree with the FTC's allegations, we have agreed to settle this matter to avoid the expense, management distraction and uncertainty caused by protracted litigation."