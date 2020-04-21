Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) falls 3.8% in premarket trading, as the Q1 theme of higher provision for credit losses due to COVID-19 and the change in accounting standard at financial companies also applies to Synchrony.

Q1 EPS of 45 cents was reduced by 13 cents as a result of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard; consensus was 85 cents.

Q1 net interest income fell 8% Y/Y to $3.89B, mainly due to the Walmart consumer portfolio sale; net interest margin of 15.15%.

Q1 net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.36%, compared with 5.15% in Q4 2019 and 6.06% a year ago.

Q1 provision for credit losses of $1.68B increased from $859M a year ago.

Q1 total SYF purchase volume of $32.0B slips 1.4% Y/Y.

Q1 retail card purchase volume of $24.0B falls 2.6% Y/Y.

Tangible common common equity per share of $15.35 at March 31, 2020 fell from $19.50 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Synchrony Financial EPS misses by $0.27, beats on revenue (April 21)