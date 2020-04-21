Adjusted EPS of $0.89, exceeding midpoint of management guidance of $0.81, as operational declines due to COVID-19 were more than offset by non-operating tailwinds and benefits of previously announced aggressive restructuring actions.

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions -10%; Commercial & Residential Solutions -7%.

"The global health crisis, coupled with volatility in the oil markets, has created a significant demand decline in many of our end markets," said CEO David Farr. "But we remain confident that our aggressive cost control reset measures already underway, initiated in the third quarter of last year and outlined in detail in February, combined with our strong balance sheet and disciplined operating philosophy, will provide the foundation required to continue to serve our customers and emerge stronger in the long run."

Outlook for 2020: Adjusted EPS of $3.00-$3.20 (vs. $3.55-$3.80). Operating cash flow of $2.75B (from $3.15B). There is no change in the dividend plan. Total restructuring actions for the year are expected to be approximately $280M, an increase of approximately $65M.

EMR +0.4% premarket

Q2 results