Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has signed an Agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital to validate and implement its patent-pending nucleic acid diagnostic (LineaCOVID-19) to detect and quantify the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Validation is expected to begin immediately, with results to be used to support the FDA application before the end of April for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The Agreement calls for Applied DNA to permanently contribute equipment to the Hospital, which will act as third-party validator of LineaCOVID-19 diagnostic, and to sell diagnostics kits to the Hospital once the EUA has been granted.

Two forms of the diagnostic kit will be available to the market, a “Basic Kit” and a “Premium Kit”.

In addition, the Company is working with its vendors to provide a fully integrated monobloc platform that will allow certified testing organizations to install turnkey operations in a single order.