Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is offering a voluntary COVID-19 program to employees that includes a blood screening for the virus and an app notification if they have been in close contact to somebody that tested positive.

Ferrari currently has the potential to test 800 employees a day. If a blood test indicates an employee might be infected, a COVID-19 swab test is used to confirm the result.

The program is reportedly being watched by manufacturers across Europe and North America to see if it is an effective tool in keeping production sites clear of COVID-19.