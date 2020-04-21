Merck (NYSE:MRK) has made a number of changes to its long-running Patient Assistance Program to help Americans who have lost their jobs and insurance coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including assessing patients’ real-time financial situations, providing assistance with expiring enrollments and offering new options to collect signatures on enrollment forms.

On a temporary basis, it will offer $0 co-pay for certain products for eligible privately insured patients who are enrolled in the Merck Access Program. It will also relax certain refill restrictions related to the use of coupons.