Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) soars in premarket trading after striking a deal with Starbucks in China.
The company says the first Beyond Meat product to land in China is a plant-based ground beef product, while the new Good Good menu launching tomorrow at Starbucks in China will include Beyond Beef Classic Lasagna, Beyond Beef Pesto Pasta and Beyond Beef Spicy & Sour Wrap.
Shares of Beyond Meat are up 14.76% premarket to $90.96 vs. the 52-week trading range of $45.00 to $239.71.
Now read: Nestle Has Clear Momentum On Its Side »