Stepan (NYSE:SCL) reports net sales fell 8% in Q1, due to lower selling prices, mainly attributable to the pass-through of lower raw material costs, a 3% decline in global sales volume and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation.

Segment sales: Surfactant -6% to $327.07M; Polymer -11% to $106.49M; Specialty Products -15% to $16.43M.

Global Surfactant sales volume down 1% and Global Polymer sales volume slipped 9%.

Gross margin rate up 30 bps to 17.6%.

Operating margin rate improved 280 bps to 8.9%.

The Company had negative net debt at quarter-end as cash balances of $254.3M exceeded total debt of $222.1M.

The company expects FY2020 capital expenditures to be in the range of $100M to $120M.

Previously: Stepan EPS beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (April 21)