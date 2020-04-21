Travelers Q1 hurt by higher catastrophe losses
Apr. 21, 2020 7:46 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Travelers (NYSE:TRV) Q1 core EPS of $2.62 fell from $2.83 in the year-ago quarter, mostly from higher catastrophe losses partly offset by a higher underlying underwriting gain.
- Underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes but was hurt by net charges of $68M after-tax associated with COVID-19 and related economic conditions.
- Q1 pretax catastrophe losses were $333M vs. $193M a year ago.
- Q1 net written premiums of $7.35B rose 4% Y/Y.
- Net realized investment losses in the current quarter were -$98M pretax, driven by the mark-to-market impact on the company’s equity investments caused by the recent disruption in global financial markets, compared with net realized investment gains of $53M pretax.
- Q1 underlying combined ratio of 91.3% vs. 91.6% a year ago.
- TRV falls 1.8% in premarket trading.
- Adjusted book value per share of $92.63 at March 31, 2010 vs. $92.76 at Dec. 31, 2019.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
