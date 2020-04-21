Travelers Q1 hurt by higher catastrophe losses

Apr. 21, 2020 7:46 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Travelers (NYSE:TRV) Q1 core EPS of $2.62 fell from $2.83 in the year-ago quarter, mostly from higher catastrophe losses partly offset by a higher underlying underwriting gain.
  • Underlying underwriting gain benefited from higher business volumes but was hurt by net charges of $68M after-tax associated with  COVID-19 and related economic conditions.
  • Q1 pretax catastrophe losses were $333M vs. $193M a year ago.
  • Q1 net written premiums of $7.35B rose 4% Y/Y.
  • Net realized investment losses in the current quarter were -$98M pretax, driven by the mark-to-market impact on the company’s equity investments caused by the recent disruption in global financial markets, compared with net realized investment gains of $53M pretax.
  • Q1 underlying combined ratio of 91.3% vs. 91.6% a year ago.
  • TRV  falls 1.8% in premarket trading.
  • Adjusted book value per share of $92.63 at March 31, 2010 vs. $92.76 at Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: The Travelers Companies EPS misses by $0.23, misses on net earned premium (April 21)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.