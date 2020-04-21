Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) has completed the verification of TRUFORMA, its point-of-care diagnostic biosensor platform, and the first assay, Canine total T4 (“tT4”) thyroxine.

The TRUFORMA diagnostic device and platform is anticipated to provide highly sensitive, species-specific initial assays for the diagnosis of thyroid disease in dogs and cats, and adrenal disease in dogs.

The first assay verification completed on TRUFORMA platform in two different facilities on 56 samples across 700 cartridges, is the Canine tT4 assay.

Verification data demonstrated promising correlation and dynamic range results for Canine tT4 compared to the current industry standard Canine tT4 reference lab assay.

TRUFORMA achieved statistically significant high correlation of R > 0.95 to the Siemens IMMULITE Canine tT4 assay (P value < 0.0001).

The TRUFORMA dynamic range is 0.45 - >30 µg/dL (vs. Siemens Immulite Canine T4 dynamic range of 0.5 – 15 ug/dL) which should permit the measurement of samples with very low tT4 levels (hypothyroid) and very high tT4 (hyperthyroid) levels.

The TRUFORMA tT4 assay will also be subject to verification testing for feline applications. Additional verifications are ongoing for the remaining four thyroid and adrenal TRUFORMA assays.

The Company expects to commence the validation of each assay and to initiate a parallel pilot program focused on optimizing the customer experience.