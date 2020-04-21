Net earnings of $1.7B, or $6.08 per share, up 1.5% versus prior year.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +14%; Missiles and Fire Control +11%; Rotary and Missions Systems flat; Space +10%.

Quarterly cash deployment: Capex of $293M; Repurchased 1.7M shares; Paid cash dividends of $693M; Backlog of $144B.

The ultimate impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 outlook is uncertain, adds Lockheed, maintaining its guidance on operating profit, EPS and cash from operations (sales outlook was lowered to $62.25B-$64B, from $62.75B-$64,25B).

"The outbreak did not have a material impact on the corporation's operating results or business in the first quarter of 2020. However, the corporation is beginning to experience some issues in each of its business areas related to COVID-19, primarily in access to some locations and delays of supplier deliveries," reads a press release.

LMT +1.3% premarket

Q1 results